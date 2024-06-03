El Monte Middle School mourns the loss of 12-year-old boy who died in ATV accident on Friday

El Monte Middle School is mourning the loss of another one of its own, this time a sixth-grade student.

El Monte Middle School is mourning the loss of another one of its own, this time a sixth-grade student.

El Monte Middle School is mourning the loss of another one of its own, this time a sixth-grade student.

El Monte Middle School is mourning the loss of another one of its own, this time a sixth-grade student.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- "It's devastating to end the school year. Usually, there's a lot of joy and excitement, but the school year has ended, and this is definitely putting a real damper on our spirits throughout our community," says Cutler-Orosi unified Superintendent Yolanda Valdez as she describes the pain and heartbreak for El Monte Middle School.

They are mourning the loss of another one of their own, this time a sixth-grade student.

12-year-old Adrian was riding his ATV on Friday just northeast of Orosi on Avenue 432 and Road 140.

RELATED: 12-year-old boy killed in ATV crash in Tulare County, CHP says

The California highway patrol says he failed to stop at a posted stop sign and a car struck him.

Adrian died at the scene.

"Anytime you know you deal with the loss of life. It's very, it's devastating. It's tragic. But then you know, to couple that with being a you know, a minor or a child. It makes it even more difficult," expresses officer Johnny Woodrow with the Visalia California Highway Patrol.

The district describes the 6th grader as an active kid who had a passion for riding his ATV.

Adrian has two siblings and many cousins who attend local schools, so the heartbreak is felt district wide.

But especially at El Monte Middle School, as this comes just eight months after an eighth grade teacher was shot and killed in his Dinuba home.

"This has been just a horrible horrible year for us. Losing Mr. Martin back in November, our staff was just really grieving at El Monte School," explain Valdez.

To help students grieve the School set up a memorial for Adrian.

Students were able to write letters to his family, and remember the kind and active classmate he was.

While the community continues to heal from this loss as the school year comes to an end, the CHP is urging ATV riders to be safe while on the roads.

"Just to make sure that they're abiding by all the rules of the road. That they have all their safety equipment. And again, you know, just can't emphasize enough that you know these are off highway vehicles, so they're not meant to be ridden in the roadways," urges officer Woodrow.

The last day of school is Tuesday, but the district says they will have support services available for Adrian's family and friends as long as it's needed.

For news updates, follow Kassandra Gutierrez on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.