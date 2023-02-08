﻿Jury hears closing arguments in Jerel Stanfield trial

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Almost 10 years after the killing of William Simpson, the trial is wrapping up for the man accused of shooting him, Jerel Stanfield. Closing arguments were made Tuesday.

Fresno Police say he killed William Simpson in 2013 and later led officers on a pursuit before they eventually shot and arrested him.

Prosecutors say that in the early morning hours of Easter Sunday 2013, Simpson, his girlfriend Lajeana Ramsey and her three-year-old son arrived at an apartment at Ashlan and Blackstone where they would be staying the night.

When they couldn't get in, Ramsey and the toddler fell asleep in the car. Deputy DA Chris Gularte says in the middle of the night, Ramsey woke up to the sound of gunfire she would later find out killed her boyfriend.

"She saw the defendant and only the defendant at the front of the Buick," said Gularte. "He walked around the driver's side, he got in the SUV and then it drove off."

The prosecution reminded the jury of Simpson's girlfriend's testimony earlier in the trial when her 911 call was played from the night of the murder.

"What did she yell? 'He did it. We killed him. That son of a b----. I hate you.,'" said Gularte.

The defense argued that Ramsey never actually saw Stanfield and came to the conclusion after talking with law enforcement.

"This is what actually happened. Before anyone put ideas in her head. Before anyone fed her information before anyone told her what the f to say," said Defense Attorney Kevin Little.

The defense claims the GPS coordinates of Stanfield's phone prove he wasn't at the location of the shooting.

Hours after Simpson was shot, Stanfield was pursued by police.

The prosecution told jurors that this chase would lead to finding the weapon that was used to kill Simpson.

The defense claims police statements were inconsistent about where the weapon was when Stanfield was pursued, shot and taken into custody.

"Because officers went into one of the few black neighborhoods we have in Fresno on Easter Sunday, broad daylight and shot a man in the back of his head who was unarmed," said Little. "The only person presumed innocent in this case is Mr. Stanfield."