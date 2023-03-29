Jeremy Renner to discuss near-fatal snowplow accident in exclusive interview with Diane Sawyer

After the Jeremy Renner snow plow incident, the actor posted a video of himself walking on an anti-gravity treadmill on his road to recovery.

'Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview - A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph' airs next Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

Jeremy Renner is opening up on his near-fatal snowplow accident in his first interview since the accident with ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer.

In a trailer for "Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview -- A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph," airing April 6 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC, the "Avengers" star reflects on the January accident, during which he was run over by his 7-ton snowcat snowplow machine while trying to protect his nephew.

Renner suffered more than 30 broken bones as a result of that accident, along with blunt chest trauma.

"Do you remember the pain?" Sawyer asks, to which Renner replies, "Oh, all of it, yeah, I was awake through every moment."

In the forthcoming special, Renner tells Sawyer that he would "do it again," speaking about getting hit by the snowcat.

"Yeah, I'd do it again -- because it was going right at my nephew," he says.

The exclusive also features harrowing recollections of the accident from family members of Renner's, including his nephew he was trying to protect, and behind-the-scenes snapshots from his ongoing journey to recovery.

He also tells Sawyer that he "chose to survive" after the accident and refused to let it kill him.

When asked about his hope for the future when it comes to stunts that come with action-packed roles, Renner says, "I've lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience but I've been refueled and refilled with love and titanium."