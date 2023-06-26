Valley congressman to announce legislation to address nursing shortage

Congressman Jim Costa plans to announce legislation to address the nursing shortage.

Government studies project the demand for registered nurses is expected to reach more than 3.6 million by 2030.

Costa says over the past two years, about 100,000 nurses in the US have left the healthcare workforce due to employee burnout, staffing shortages and the recent pandemic.

Costa says over the past two years, about 100,000 nurses in the US have left the healthcare workforce due to employee burnout, staffing shortages and the recent pandemic.

Monday, Costa will host a nursing workshop with healthcare and education leaders to discuss ways to address the shortage.

He plans to unveil the new legislation after the workshop at about noon.