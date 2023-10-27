Reedley College opening Certified Nursing Assistant program aiming to support English learners

Reedley College and Valley ROP are teaming up to help support English language learners as they become certified nursing assistants.

The 17-week course is open to residents of the Valley who have a social security card or ITIN and a valid California ID.

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Reedley College and Valley ROP are teaming up to help support English language learners as they become certified nursing assistants.

At Reedley College, each semester, students are working toward becoming a certified nursing assistant.

But starting soon, Reedley College Dean of Instruction Juan Bedolla says they will be launching a new approach to make the program more accessible for English language learners.

"Part of the program, they're going to learn the medical terminology that they're going to need in that specific career field. Upon entering and becoming a CNA, they're also going to have the clinical experience while they're completing this course," Bedolla said.

In partnership with Valley ROP and through a grant from the State Center Adult Education Consortium, students will now go through the 200 hours of CNA training while simultaneously completing 200 hours of ESL classes that are specifically tailored to the CNA program.

Valley ROP Superintendent Fabrizio Lafaro says becoming a CNA can open many more career paths.

"We always say it's not the end, it's the beginning. You start with the CNA and then you look into the other opportunities that are there as an LVN, RN, EMT, paramedics, technicians - there are hundreds of jobs," Lafaro said.

The 17-week course is open to residents of the Valley who have a social security card or ITIN and a valid California ID. Each student must complete an English language assessment as well.

Bedolla says he hopes this first program is successful and leads to similar opportunities for students in the future.

The program starts in January and the first cohort will include 18 students.

To find more information on how to apply, contact Valley ROP through their website here or call them at (559) 876-2122.

For news updates, follow Jessica Harrington on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.