Law enforcement to provide update on search for missing Selma woman Jolissa Fuentes

Jolissa Fuentes has not been seen for more than two months.

FRESNO, Calif (KFSN) -- We are expected to soon learn more about the search for missing Selma woman, Jolissa Fuentes, who has not been seen for more than two months.

The Fresno County Sheriff and Selma Police Chief will provide an update on the case at 11 am on Tuesday.

There have been extensive searches for the 22-year-old woman who was last seen driving a silver Hyundai sedan on August 7th.

She went to the AM-PM convenience store in Selma during the early morning. She hasn't been seen since.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says her phone's last signal was near Avocado and Pine Flat Lakes.

Family, law enforcement and independent investigators have searched those areas multiple times.

The sheriff's office says the searches haven't revealed any evidence to show that she's in the area.

The reward for information leading to Fuentes being found has increased to $20,000.

Action News will cover the press conference and will bring it to you live on our stream and on our Midday newscast.