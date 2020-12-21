society

North Carolina man runs 24 hours to battle opioid crisis after his fight with drugs

RALEIGH -- A North Carolina runner crossed the finish line after a 24-hour run this weekend to help fight the opioid crisis.

Ultra-marathoner Jon Frey completed the run on Sunday. Frey even pushed through the last two hours on Sunday in the rain.

The goal of the run was to bring attention to the opioid epidemic and to raise money for Healing Transitions. The final fundraising total was just over $76,000.

Frey is the founder of Oakwood 24 and describes the group as "a way to share with the community all the good work that Healing Transitions does and highlight them. Also, for people to come out here and fellowship, learn about each other, share their struggles and be transparent with each other."

Frey considers himself a walking testimony of their work. He's back on his feet after entering their long-term recovery program years ago. Frey checked himself into Healing Transitions to begin recovery for his drug and alcohol addiction. He ran his first 100-mile race in the spring of 2018.

Since the first 24-hour run in 2018, Frey's helped raise more than $140,000 for Healing Transitions. Earlier this year, Frey just became the first person to finish and win the Three Bears 100 - a 100-mile race in Idaho.
