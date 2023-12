This weekend, it's once again Josh Allen and the Bills against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

QB&A with David Carr: Gearing up for Josh Allen vs. Patrick Mahomes

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This weekend, it's once again Josh Allen and the Bills against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

In this week's QB &A, David Carr looks at how the pride of Firebaugh can get the edge on Kansas City.

For sports updates, follow Stephen Hicks on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.