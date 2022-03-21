juicer

Pressed Juicery opens in North Fresno

The company says the goal is to make healthy living accessible to everyone at an affordable cost.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- There's a new way to get your daily fruits and veggies in north Fresno.

Pressed Juicery opened up its first store in the Central Valley over the weekend at the Villagio Shopping Center near Blackstone and Nees.

The plant-based treats brand offers cold-pressed juice and shots as well as acai bowls.

Store representatives say you shouldn't let the fact that it's plant-based deter you from trying it.

They say everything is created to taste good.
