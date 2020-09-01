Clovis family's hobby of making cold-pressed juices turns into business

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A fun hobby has turned into a side hustle for the Ledger family of Clovis.They've launched Harvard Farms, a cold-pressed juice company."I had no idea, the juice community, the juice population. A lot of people do the juice cleansing, so they want bulk orders of 90 or 100 ounces of juice," said Ryan Ledger.Ledger and his kids are behind Harvard Farms.The family is taking on distance learning and finding time to create homemade juice in three different flavors."He cuts up the fruit, and we put them in the blender," said Raegan Ledger.It's a fresh product that's full of flavor.Harvard Farms has started selling its juice at CycleBar in Fresno and Clovis."So refreshing. You can tell when it's fresh-squeezed. You don't have the preservatives. And it's just something sweet because water gets redundant, and I drink a lot of water," said CycleBar instructor, Travis Birchfield.The Ledgers are hoping to teach their kids business lessons that they can benefit from and how to be green."All the scraps go to our chickens. They produce eggs. We recycle our bottles," Ledger said.They've seen their popularity grow on Instagram with online orders.