Preventing fires, fines and health problems this 4th of July in the Valley

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fireworks will soon light up the skies for the Fourth of July. People might even be tempted to put on their own show, but local fire departments want them to be careful if they do.

Last year in Fresno County there were 41 calls for service for firework-related incidents. Each of those calls demands a lot of resources, which could mean a reduced or delayed response for fires.

Fire agencies from around Fresno set up the demonstration Tuesday morning to show just how quickly even legal fireworks can spark large fires. A Safe and Sane firework set off in grass ignited the field in minutes.

Don't let the wet winter create a false sense of security for the summer.

"All the rain has contributed to our grass crop," said Dustin Hail, Fire Chief of Fresno County Fire Protection District. "We call those fine fuels. And you'll see the light flashy fuels are very receptive to the smallest spark."

Legal fireworks will go on sale in the county on Wednesday. For those who choose to buy and use any, fire officials want them to take precautions.

"When you're done with your fireworks, keep them in the five-gallon bucket of water, keep them overnight, make sure that they're fully extinguished, and keep them away from your house," said Chris Ekk, Interim Fire Chief City of Clovis.

For those who use illegal fireworks and cause fires, it could cost thousands of dollars.

"The social host ordinance allows us to cite property owners are those that are actually hosting fireworks, parties, get-togethers and when folks set off illegal fireworks, we're allowed to cite the property owner that is there," said Billy Alcorn, Interim Fire Chief City of Fresno. "Our fine structure in a given calendar year is the first time is $2,000, the second time violation is $3,000, and the third time is 5000."

One could also be held responsible for any property damage or the cost to suppress the fire, reaching into the tens of thousands.

Setting off fireworks oneself can also pose health risks one may not think of.

"The safe and sane fireworks that are set off in neighborhoods, they produce a lot of smoke," Cassandra Melching, Valley Air District. "And in that smoke is fine particulate matter that is so tiny and microscopic, it gets into the bloodstream. And for folks that have asthma or have respiratory issues, this is really, really harmful for them."

The impact of the smoke from larger fireworks is supposed to be less intense because it is higher in the air and farther away from viewers.

Fire officials and the Air Pollution Control District agree choosing to go to an official event is the safest and healthiest option this Fourth of July.