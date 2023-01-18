Kaiser Permanente, Lady Gaga team up to expand mental health services

A new partnership between Kaiser Permanente and a non-profit led by pop star Lady Gaga hopes to expand access to mental health services for young California residents.

The healthcare system is working with the "Born This Way" Foundation to connect young people with accessible, inclusive and equitable resources to improve their mental health and wellness.

Kaiser is doing this by providing a $350,000 grant to fund the group's kindness in community funds.

With the additional support, we're told the "Born this Way" Foundation will be able to increase the number of organizations in California that will receive funding this year.

The grant will also support the "Be There Certificate" - a free, self-paced, interactive online mental health course for young people that teaches them how to kindly and safely provide mental health support to their peers.