Kaiser Permanente Therapists vote to ratify new contract

After two months of strikes, therapists with Kaiser Permanente in Northern and the Central Valley voted to ratify a new four-year contract.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After more than two months, therapists with Kaiser Permanente in Northern California and the Central Valley have voted to ratify a new contract.

It was the longest health strike by mental healthcare workers in U-S history,

The four-year contract is retroactive to September 2021 and expires in September 2025.

It includes economic gains for the more than 2,000 Kaiser therapists, essentially the same financial terms that they had agreed to before going on strike August 15th.

It also includes provisions to help improve mental healthcare services for Kaiser patients.