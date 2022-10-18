Over 200 positions available at Kaweah Health

If you are interested in joining Kaweah Health, a job fair is taking place Wednesday at the Convention Center from 1 pm to 6 pm.

If you are interested in joining Kaweah Health, a job fair is taking place this Wednesday at the Convention Center from 1 pm to 6 pm.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- "We see people at the worst times of their lives. They are usually going through something traumatic or crisis, and we are here to help them through that, and it's so rewarding to be able to do that."

For eight years, Amal Muthana has worked at Kaweah Health Medical Center helping to save lives.

She saw first-hand the strain many healthcare workers experienced during the peak of the pandemic.

"Nurses burnt out, emotions ran high," she said. "It was physically and emotionally draining. We had coworkers who passed away. It was hard to deal with it."

In the last few months, COVID cases decreased drastically, but the need for nurses remains.

"We have over 200 registered nurse openings, and we are opening more LVN positions as well," says Chief Human Resources Officer Dianne Coax. "I would say we have 240 openings -- that's about 25% of our RN workforce."

Coax says their education department is prepared to support new staff regardless of their experience.

"So that people can continue to grow as an LVN or RN and perhaps get a bachelor's or master's degree," she said. "There are so many opportunities here."

Amal says it's a great way to start on a gratifying path.

"We have a long orientation process and programs in place, classes to help new nurses get on their feet and feel supported and guided as a new nurse," she said.

If you are interested in joining Kaweah Health, a job fair is taking place this Wednesday at the Convention Center from 1 pm to 6 pm.

You can pre-register or walk in on the day of.