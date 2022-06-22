Storm sends houseboats adrift on Lake Kaweah, some damaged in pileup at dam

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The storms pushing across Central California caused some houseboats to come unmoored at the Lake Kaweah Marina, damaging several of them.Pictures shared by an ABC30 Insider show several houseboats piled up by the dam, causing major damage to some. Some even appear to be partially submerged.The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident while the owners of the marina assist.Wednesday morning, Central California saw lightning with strong winds. There is still a chance for isolated severe storms throughout the day.