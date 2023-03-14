Powerful storm destroys bridges in Tulare County, leaving some residents stranded

Strong currents through the Kaweah River overpowered several bridges in Three Rivers during the storm.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several Tulare County communities were impacted by a powerful storm over the weekend.

Some families had feet of water rushing through their homes, and others are stuck in certain areas because bridges were washed away.

Airport Bridge in Three Rivers is just one of many that was hit hard by rushing water on Friday.

"Everybody kind of prepared as best they could, and we tried to create more ditches and culverts," said Kacie Fleeman, a resident of Three Rivers.

Fleeman says the damage has been unlike any other storm.

She says Conley Bridge on South Fork Drive was hit hard, and now about 160 people who depend on it have no safe way out.

"Further up South Fork, there is a major break at Cinnamon Creek, and there is at least 50 people there, and they have no way around," said Fleeman.

Fleeman says packed lunches and cases of water were airdropped Monday afternoon, but she's hoping the bridges will be addressed soon.

"I don't think there is much more we can take at this point," Fleeman explained.

Meanwhile, water overflowing from creeks near Woodlake flooded streets and homes on Friday. Residents have been cleaning up and saving as much as they can...but feel defeated.

"Everything got lost. My furniture, fridge, stove, everything. There are times when I am here alone trying to clean stuff up, and I am just crying and crying," said Zaira, a Woodlake resident.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office wants to remind people NOT to cross bridges or flooded roadways in any part of Tulare County since you can get stuck or swept away.