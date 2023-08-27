Family remembers father killed in Madera County Crash

The family of a Kerman man who died in a crash Friday night in Madera County is speaking with Action News.

KERMAN, Calif. (KFSN) -- The family of a Kerman man who died in a crash Friday night in Madera County is speaking with Action News.

His family says he was getting food out of his pickup truck when a car hit and killed him.

"We said bye love you, and I'll see you when you come back, and that was the last time we were able to see him," said the victim's son, Arturo Carabez Jr.

42-year-old Arturo Carabez Ochoa died after being hit by a red Nissan.

"My dad was in the trunk of his work truck and he was getting stuff out and the car went behind him and hit him," said Carabez Jr.

His 19-year-old son, Arturo Carabez Jr., tells Action News he's still working to process the sudden loss of his father.

"It left a very big hole in my heart, he was basically the motor of all of us," said Carabez Jr.

His brother-in-law Ricardo Tuscano says Carabez was the best dad and always brought joy to their family.

"He's happy all the time, he liked to sing," said Tuscano.

And Living eternally and being a leader, is how his son wants his father's legacy to live on.

"I just want people to remember him as, him always being happy, very loving to his family, to me and my three younger sisters and to my mom," said Carabez Jr.

Through embracing each other and having support, is how they plan to get through this difficult time.

"I'm going to try to be the best brother and the best uncle for these kids and they have my support 100 percent in everything," said Tuscano.

CHP says it's still unknown if alcohol or drugs appear to be factors in the crash, but Carabez says he wants everyone to take driving more seriously.

"I just want to say to the people that are my age, 20s, 30s, whatever, just please be careful, please pay attention because, you could leave a family without a dad, without their model," said Carabez Jr.

As he steps into his father's footsteps as the man of the house, he has this message for his old man.

"I just want to say thank you Dad from wherever you are, We love you, and this was something tragic, but God knows why, and I'll see you soon," said Carabez Jr.

Carabez leaves behind his wife, his only son, and three young daughters.

Click here to support the family's gofundme.

