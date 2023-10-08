Kern Valley State Prison inmate death being investigated as a homicide

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kern Valley State Prison is investigating the death of an inmate as a homicide.

Officials say Friday around 6:37 p.m., two inmates allegedly attacked another inmate, Richard Aguirre, with a weapon.

Aguirre suffered multiple stab wounds and life-saving measures were performed.

He was taken to Kern Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Both suspects, Juan Camacho and John Martinez were moved to restricted housing as part of the investigation.

The Kern County Coroner is still working to determine the official cause of death.