Speaker Kevin McCarthy reacts to Trump indictment during trip to Clovis

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reacted to news of former President Donald Trump's third indictment during his stop in Clovis on Thursday.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reacted to news of former President Donald Trump's third indictment during his stop in Clovis on Thursday.

McCarthy spent the afternoon meeting with county supervisors and mayors, like Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer.

He said he was highly concerned about the illegal lab in Reedley that was filled with hazardous chemicals, medical waste, and illegal COVID-19 and pregnancy tests.

McCarthy said he would be taking the issue to the congressional select committee on China.

He also criticized Governor Gavin Newsom for water storage in the state, saying mismanagement led to the reemergence of Tulare Lake.

The most heated moment of the afternoon was when the Speaker expressed his support for Trump through his third criminal indictment.

McCarthy said he did not follow the arraignment earlier in the day because he was in meetings but did say he believed the indictments were all politically-driven and defended the former president.

He compared the allegations of attempted election tampering to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton questioning the 2016 election results, given she won the popular vote but lost the electoral college.

"You shouldn't be prosecuted for your thought. The difference here is when Hillary Clinton said it, nothing happened to her. When they said it in Georgia's election, nothing happened to them either. When the DNC said it, nothing happened to them either. So, stop using government to go after people who politically disagree with you, that is wrong, and that should stop now," said McCarthy.

Action News asked Speaker McCarthy if he would launch an impeachment inquiry of President Biden as some Republicans have been calling for.

He said there are investigations currently taking place but is not ready to say if there will be an official inquiry.

He also said he would not speed up any probes that might lead to an impeachment inquiry before the 2024 presidential election, in which President Biden is seeking another term in the White House.

Trump is the current Republican frontrunner.

For news updates, follow Nic Garcia on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.