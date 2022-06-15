Fresno kickboxing gym hosting free classes for young women

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A kickboxing gym in Fresno is building relationships with local girls one workout at a time.
Women with the Fresno Police Department hosts "Fightgirl Fitness" for young women in our community.
Each week, officers teach teens ages 14 to 17 kickboxing skills and strength training.
The free program includes a bag, boxing gloves, a water bottle and a T-shirt.
Officers say the main focus is self-esteem.
