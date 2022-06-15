Sports

Fresno kickboxing gym hosting free classes for young women

EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno kickboxing gym hosting free classes for young women

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A kickboxing gym in Fresno is building relationships with local girls one workout at a time.

Women with the Fresno Police Department hosts "Fightgirl Fitness" for young women in our community.

Each week, officers teach teens ages 14 to 17 kickboxing skills and strength training.

The free program includes a bag, boxing gloves, a water bottle and a T-shirt.

Officers say the main focus is self-esteem.

To register, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfresnoexerciseboxing
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
FUSD trustees to discuss adding officers onto middle school campuses
Community invited to honor pilot killed who was based at NAS Lemoore
Judge: Adventure Church lawsuit can't stop Tower Theatre sale to city
Housing Watch: New apartment complex opens in Fresno's Tower District
Fresno building completely destroyed after its 3rd fire this year
FDA advisory panel backs COVID-19 vaccine for younger kids
3 people injured in string of crashes on I-5 in Kings County
Show More
Fed attacks inflation with its largest rate hike since 1994
Fresno Fire Chief Kerri Donis retiring from position in March 2023
Dr. Anthony Fauci tests positive for COVID
Wanted felon arrested after chase with Fowler police
2 officers, 22-year veteran & rookie, killed in Calif. motel shootout
More TOP STORIES News