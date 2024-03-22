Fresno co-workers form lifelong bond after kidney transplant

According to the nonprofit United Network for Organ Sharing, more than 100,000 people are in need of a transplant.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- March is National Kidney Month -- a time dedicated to raising awareness about kidney disease prevention and treatment options.

According to doctors, dialysis or a kidney transplant are the only options when a person's kidneys fail.

"Being just a coworker, you wouldn't say 'One day, this person is gonna give me a kidney.' Yeah, that's never in your mind," Frank Marquez said.

However, for Marquez and Sandy Williams, that's exactly what happened.

The two started working together at DaVita Dialysis Center in 2012, and they quickly became friends.

"Frank, he's the kind of guy that he is just so caring and loving," Williams shared. "Everybody knows Frank. Everybody loves him. He just has a big heart."

Throughout their friendship, Marquez told Williams about his health issues -- which included heart and kidney diseases.

"I just said 'Yeah, my health is not that great. If I do, I might have to do dialysis," Marquez recalled.

Williams responded: "Well, Frank, why don't I see if I'm a match for you? He was like 'Really? Are you sure?' I go 'Yeah, yeah, of course.'"

After an extensive screening and evaluation, the work buddies matched. The transplant surgery happened last July, and since then, Marquez can't go a day without showing his appreciation to Williams.

"I always thank her every day that she gave me a second chance of life," he said. "She's my angel from heaven."

According to the nonprofit United Network for Organ Sharing, more than 100,000 people are in need of a transplant -- and 90% of those waiting need a kidney.

Both Marquez and Williams -- who work with patients with kidney disease -- understand the benefits of a living kidney donation.

"Most patients end up passing away before they even get an opportunity to receive a transplant," Williams explained. "So the need is definitely there."

If you're interested in becoming a living kidney donor, visit the National Kidney Registry website.

