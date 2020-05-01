coronavirus testing

New coronavirus testing facility to open in Hanford on Monday

Testing at the new location will be by appointment only through OptumServe
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kings County will launch a new testing site in Hanford that will open on Monday in an effort to test more people within the county.

The center is one of 80 testing sites set up through a partnership with Optum Serve and the state.

Testing at the new location will be by appointment only through OptumServe. The county will release additional information when appointments become available.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced earlier this week, the state would be adding testing sites to reach rural and underserved communities.
