Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Kings County

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A homicide investigation is underway in Kings County.

Deputies say the deadly shooting happened just after 11 am Thursday morning.

It is not known what led up to the shooting at this time, but deputies confirmed one person was killed.

One person was taken into custody near 12th and Flint Avenues. Authorities say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

