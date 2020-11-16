2 killed, 6 injured in crash along Highway 41 in Kings County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people are dead, and six others were injured in a two-car crash in Kings County overnight.
The crash happened after midnight on Highway 41, just south of Quebec Avenue, near Kettleman City.
The California Highway Patrol said a white Honda Accord was going northbound on the highway when it collided with a white Toyota Sienna in the opposite lane.
Officers did not immediately know what led to the crash and were investigating which driver was at fault.
Two of the three people in the Honda died; the third person is being treated for major injuries.
Two adults and three children inside the Toyota were also taken to a hospital with major injuries.
Investigators do not know if drugs, alcohol or excessive speed were factors in the crash at this time.
It's the second fatal crash in the same area in the last week. Last Wednesday, two men died after their pickup veered into a canal.
