crash

2 killed, 6 injured in crash along Highway 41 in Kings County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people are dead, and six others were injured in a two-car crash in Kings County overnight.

The crash happened after midnight on Highway 41, just south of Quebec Avenue, near Kettleman City.

The California Highway Patrol said a white Honda Accord was going northbound on the highway when it collided with a white Toyota Sienna in the opposite lane.

Officers did not immediately know what led to the crash and were investigating which driver was at fault.

Two of the three people in the Honda died; the third person is being treated for major injuries.

Two adults and three children inside the Toyota were also taken to a hospital with major injuries.

Investigators do not know if drugs, alcohol or excessive speed were factors in the crash at this time.

It's the second fatal crash in the same area in the last week. Last Wednesday, two men died after their pickup veered into a canal.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kings countycar crashfatal crashcrash
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRASH
Family remembers 23-year-old killed in crash near Riverdale
2 killed after truck rolls into canal in Kings County
23-year-old dies after multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 41 near Riverdale
2 men severely injured after being hit by truck in Clovis
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine could be up to 94.5% effective
Family remembers 23-year-old killed in crash near Riverdale
Photographer captures black bear in Yosemite National Park snow
15-year-old in critical condition after being shot in southeast Fresno
Fresno Fire preparing for busy end of year as temperatures drop
Fire at vacant central Fresno home spreads to nearby occupied homes
Clovis business reopens after vandalism with racist messages
Show More
Hiker brought back to life after dramatic rescue
Man found dead in car on Tule River Reservation, suspect arrested
SpaceX launches 2nd crew, regular station crew flights begin
Food drive held to help local families have Thanksgiving meals
Dodgers legend Tommy Lasorda hospitalized in Orange County
More TOP STORIES News