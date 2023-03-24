Typically dry region of Kings County bracing for floods

A region just north of Lemoore, between the north and south forks of the Kings River, is about to be hit with tons of flood water.

Officials say they don't know exactly when that flooding will happen but it can happen in the next month.

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The region of Kings County just north of Lemoore, between the north and south forks of the Kings River, is about to be hit with tons of flood water.

Officials say it's hard to predict right now when the flooding will begin, but it is inevitable given the amount of water from rain and snow. The best thing people can do now is get ready.

"Prepare. That's the biggest thing you can do. You will see flooding. It's going to happen, no 'ifs' 'ands' or 'buts,' the water is coming," said Kings County Sheriff David Robinson.

The Kings River Conservation District (KRCD) is staying busy monitoring levees and keeping an eye on water levels.

"3.1 million acre-feet of runoff is going to go into Pine Flat by the end of July. Pine Flat holds 1.1 million acre feet," said Charlotte Gallock, an engineer with KRCD.

She says in April the outflow from Pine Flat will increase to 10,000 cubic feet per second (cfs). That is when things could get dicey for the region between the north and south forks of the Kings River.

Besides the water, property owners have another enemy to contend with.

"Squirrel holes, gopher holes. Because of the droughts, these channels havens had a lot of water in them in some years now which gives those rodents chances and time to make holes and what not," said Jake Miller from the Laguna Irrigation District.

Those holes and tunnels could lead to disaster along the riverbank, making levees more susceptible to breaches.

Officials also believe the flooded areas of Kings County are expected to stay that way well into the summer.

For more information on the flood emergency in Kings County, click here.