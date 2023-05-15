Man steals truck with kids inside in Kings County, father confronts suspect

A man remains in the Kings County jail accused of stealing a truck with children inside.

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man remains in the Kings County jail accused of stealing a truck with children inside.

The children's father who was nearby was able to chase down the suspect and confront him about a mile away.

The suspect, identified as Robert Strong, then reportedly went to a nearby home and kicked in an elderly couple's door.

The couple confronted the suspect who took off as deputies arrived.

He was arrested shortly after for kidnapping the children, home invasion and child abuse charges.

He's being held on $500,000 bail.