Avenal native boxer Jose Ramirez to fight at the Save Mart Center in March

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Avenal native and boxer Jose Ramirez will be main eventing Fight Night on ESPN this coming March.

The former world champion will be fighting on March 25 against former lightweight world champion Richard "RC" Commey at the Save Mart Center.

Along with Ramirez's fight will be a world title unification bout between WBA minimumweight world champion Seniesa "Super Bad" Estrada and WBC world champion Tina Rupprecht.

Both fights will be broadcasted live on ESPN, ESPN deportes and ESPN+.

Tickets start at $29 and will go on sale Friday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster and at the Save Mart Center's Box office.