Kings County sheriff's employee arrested for sex crime, harassment

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An employee with the Kings County Sheriff's Office was arrested Friday morning for creating pornography and sexual harassment.Sheriff's officials say 25-year-old Slater Bach secretly recorded sexual encounters he had with a victim without her consent. Bach then sent those videos and other explicit photos of himself to another victim.Investigators discovered Bach also harassed the first victim over phone and text message after she found out he had taken the video.Bach was employed with the sheriff's office for almost four years as a detentions deputy. He has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal affairs investigation.Detectives say there may be other victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kings County Sheriff's Office.