crime

Kings County sheriff's employee arrested for sex crime, harassment

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An employee with the Kings County Sheriff's Office was arrested Friday morning for creating pornography and sexual harassment.

Sheriff's officials say 25-year-old Slater Bach secretly recorded sexual encounters he had with a victim without her consent. Bach then sent those videos and other explicit photos of himself to another victim.

Investigators discovered Bach also harassed the first victim over phone and text message after she found out he had taken the video.

Bach was employed with the sheriff's office for almost four years as a detentions deputy. He has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal affairs investigation.

Detectives say there may be other victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kings County Sheriff's Office.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kings countykings countyarrestcrimesex crimesexual harassment
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
SoCal road rage: Juvenile arrested after fleeing to Armenia
Man uses shopping cart to help stop shoplifting suspect
Spider-Man mask-wearing serial burglary suspect arrested in Los Banos
VIDEO: Gun put to man's head in brazen daylight armed robbery
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Madera police search for gunman after an altercation ends in gunfire
'Make A Wish' makes 11-year-old Selma boy's dream come true
VIDEO: Car goes airborne after crashing into roundabout
Parkland massacre: Victims remembered 2 years later
Neighbor found dead near body of missing 6-year-old
Couple flying with newly adopted infant get baby shower on plane
High school sweethearts marry 63 years later
Show More
Family, friends of Merced teen injured in shooting march for change
How spicy is this Fresno restaurant's chicken? It may leave you in tears
Lowe's recalls 70K ceiling fans due to faulty blades
City of Fresno taking over abandoned properties
Official says US, Taliban reach Afghanistan truce agreement
More TOP STORIES News