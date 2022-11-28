Kings County Sheriff's Office investigating second drive-by shooting in 24 hours

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Kings County Sheriff's Office is investigating its second drive-by shooting in 24 hours.

Deputies received a call for a shooting at Grant and Park street in Armona, Calif. just past 11 a.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, they found a man shot in the stomach.

He was taken to the hospital but there is no update on his condition.

No suspect description is available at this time.

This shooting follows Saturday night's shooting on Garden Drive in Hanford.

In that shooting, three people were shot in a drive-by.

While two are expected to survive their injuries, another person was shot in the chest and died from their injuries.

It is unknown if these two shootings are connected.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.