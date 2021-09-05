students

Parents concerned after quiz asks high schoolers about being drug dealers, assassins

EMBED <>More Videos

Parents concerned after NC HS quiz asks about being a drug dealer

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. -- Parents at a North Carolina school are expressing concern after a quiz asked students how to be a drug dealer and running an assassination business.

An economics quiz at Kings Mountain High School asked students: "If Josh is trying to become a drug dealer, he is going to need some supplies like glassware to make his meth. Which of the four factors of production would glassware be?" The test also quizzes students about "starting an assassination business that specializes in murdering rednecks with minivans."

Several angry parents sent e-mails to ABC-affiliate WSOC saying they learned about the quiz Wednesday night. A school board member said several parents reached out to him, triggering an investigation by the superintendent.

The Cleveland County School district released a statement saying: "We are also looking toward making sure instructional materials appropriately align with the lessons and reflect the school's values."

"I have seen it and I don't like it. We shouldn't be giving tests like that period," school board member Danny Blanton told WSOC. He said he has also received several complaints.

The quiz also asked questions about marketing meth during the holidays, "under the advertisement Merry Christmeth."

Though some parents are concerned the questions may be putting the wrong idea in students' heads; other former students said they weren't bothered by the unusual test questions.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationncracial profilinghigh schoolmethpublic schoolassassinationstudentsdrugs
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STUDENTS
California fourth-graders can now access 19 state parks for free
CA to require eligible school students to get COVID vaccine
Brazil's health minister tests positive for COVID at U.N.
Father sues school district for $1M after staff cut daughter's hair
TOP STORIES
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Show More
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Pfizer officially asks FDA to greenlight vaccine for kids ages 5-11
Iconic sign at The Ahwahnee in Yosemite National Park returns
More TOP STORIES News