Kingsburg Mexican restaurant closing after 20 years

KINGSBURG, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Mexican food staple in Kingsburg is serving its last customers, and you still have time to place an order.

Salazar's Grill and Bar is set to close this Sunday.

The owners posted in March that their lease is expiring for the building on Sierra Street, just off Highway 99.

They've decided not to renew after 20 years of business.

The owners say customers have given them "beautiful memories" and now, they're starting a new chapter.