Fresno museum holds virtual Kwanzaa celebrations amid pandemic

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The pandemic has forced Kwanzaa celebrations in the Valley to go virtual.Kwanzaa is a seven-day celebration of African culture, community and family.It's also seen as a time for the Black community to recall a history -- not of slavery in America -- but of royalty in Africa.For the past 30 years, the African-American Historical and Cultural Museum of the San Joaquin Valley has held Kwanzaa Celebrations.But this year, the cultural gathering has gone virtual and organizers say that's been a positive shift."That's the beauty of it, is that we are not just confined to one locale, one area," says Julia Dudley Najieb. "People can share it everywhere and that's what we are finding is -- being an asset to the African American Museum -- if people never heard of us before in California, they have now."At the heart of Kwanzaa are seven candles representing seven principles from creativity and faith to self-determination and purpose.Kwanzaa Celebrations run through New Years Day.