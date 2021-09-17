New eateries in Chowchilla serving up southern food and macarons

CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Green tomatoes are being sliced and fried up at one of Chowchilla's newest eateries, Lady G's Soul Spot."As soon as they walk in the door, everybody's like 'Wow, where am I at?' We've had people even tell us, 'This is in Chowchilla?'" said Stacey Gardner.Stacey and Kendra Gardner are sisters and the proud owners of Lady G's off Robertson Boulevard.The self-proclaimed foodies sell southern American cuisine at their restaurant."We offer southern fried chicken wings, which I love. My mouth is watering now. On Sundays on special, we offer chicken and waffles, so a lot of people come out for the chicken and waffles-Belgium waffles with real maple syrup and real butter. We only cook with real things," Gardner said.It took the sisters a year to open during the pandemic, but they say they were determined to see their vision come to life.They are open Wednesdays through Sundays.Another sweet business is also enticing customers.47 Twelve Macaron opened just a few months ago off Robertson Boulevard by Chowchilla natives."They're really cute and adorable. The different colors and combinations of flavors that you can make. I've been trying to get into making character macarons too. It's really just endless," said Mady Andrade.Mady Andrade was a stay-at-home mom that decided to try her hand at macarons. She eventually perfected her skill and started selling in the Valley.Andrade and her husband decided to take a leap of faith and open their own storefront with their handmade treats."It just happened to where we were like OK this is something we can do, let's do it. Chowchilla needs a little something different," Andrade said.While it was difficult opening, they're thankful to be following their passion.They're open Tuesday through Saturday, offering macarons, tea, coffee and Salvadoran horchata.Two businesses following their dreams and bringing new flavor to the North Valley.