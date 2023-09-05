Organization hosts fundraiser for Lahaina

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Merced is working to help families more than two thousand miles away.

The Kiwanis Club has a chapter on the island of Maui, and one of their members lost his home in the wildfire.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Kiwanis Club of Greater Merced is working to help families more than two thousand miles away.

This holiday, they held a fun family event with proceeds from ticket sales going to wildfire victims in Maui.

More than 100 people died as flames roared across more than 2,000 acres of the Hawaiian island last month.

"It was honestly just heartbreaking," said Merced resident Kristen Parker.

She shared her reaction to seeing the wildfire destruction on the Hawaiian island of Maui. Parker said her family vacationed there and spent a lot of time in Lahaina.

"To actually know that reality of how much worse it really is than what you're seeing on the news or videos. All that history that's gone. You can't rebuild that," said Parker.

She is one of dozens of attendees who visited Kiddieland in Merced on Monday.

"One of the core values of Key Club and Kiwanis is to help serve the community and the world. So, if we can help out in any way, we're glad to do that," said Kiwanis Club of Greater Merced Board Member Jim Eckman.

The organization raised several hundred dollars on Monday afternoon.

A success for the club. Eckman said it's needed and is personal for him and his colleagues.

The Kiwanis Club has a chapter on the island of Maui, and one of their members lost his home in the wildfire.

Also lost in the flames was a local high school that was involved with the Maui chapter.

"We just want to help the students, the people over there, as much as we can," said Eckman.

The club's board of directors will meet later this week, and Eckman hopes they will discuss how they can continue to help the people who lost everything in Lahaina.

To find out more about Kiwanis Club of Greater Merced, click here.

For news updates, follow Vince Ybarra on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.