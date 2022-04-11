building fire

Multiple UPS trucks destroyed by flames when fire breaks out at California facility

There is no word of any injuries, and it's unclear what caused the fire.
LANCASTER, Calif. -- Crews are investigating a large fire that broke out Monday at a UPS facility in Southern California.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, crews were called to what was reported as a 2-alarm fire at the building in Lancaster.



Multiple vehicles were burning near the facility, according to authorities. Footage from our sister station KABC-TV showed crews working to put out hotspots on UPS trucks, several of which sustained heavy fire damage.



Video shared with KABC-TV showed a huge plume of black smoke that could be seen rising from a distance.

A UPS employee said the UPS facility is "a total loss."

UPS has since released the following statement:

"We are cooperating with local authorities on the scene but do not have additional information to share at this time."

The incident remains under investigation.

