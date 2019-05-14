Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias arrested on suspicion of domestic battery, LAPD says

LOS ANGELES -- Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias was arrested Monday night in Los Angeles on suspicion of domestic battery, authorities said.

The 22-year-old phenom was taken into custody after an alleged incident at the Beverly Center, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Investigators said the matter stemmed from a dispute involving Urias and a woman. The nature of their relationship was not disclosed.

The pro pitcher was released hours later on $20,000 bail, according to online records.
