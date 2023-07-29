Latina Empowerment Day conference returns to downtown Fresno

Friday was the return of the Latina Empowerment Day in downtown Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A non-profit is taking action to support local Latinas.

The event is hosted by Hispanas Organized for Political Equality - also known as HOPE.

The organization hosts eight of these conferences throughout the state.

This one was held at the Double Tree by Hilton Hotel Fresno Convention Center.

Women talked about issues tied to financial wellness, community leadership and advocacy strategies.

''It really allows Latinas to come into a safe space to really talk about issue that are affecting in our community, specifically Latinas & really create good solutions," HOPE director of community engagement Belinda Barragan said.

To learn about upcoming conferences, you can head to latinas.org.

You can register online for Latina History Day and Latina Action Day.