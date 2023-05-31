Local law enforcement agencies in contest to help improve K9 department

Law enforcement agencies across the country are competing for a $15,000 grant to help improve their K9 departments.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Law enforcement agencies across the country are competing for a $15,000 grant to help improve their K9 departments, and your vote could help make a difference.

"Aftermath" is a company that specializes in trauma cleaning and biohazard removal.

They also support first responders.

As part of an annual contest, Aftermath donates $15,000 to the law enforcement agency that gets the most votes.

That's where you come in!

You can go online right now and select the agency you like.

You can also vote up to three times a day, so keep that website handy.

The contest runs through June 5.