LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating an apparent homicide in Kings County.

It was reported to officers before 12:30 am Friday at the Olive Dee apartment complex on Olive and D Streets in Lemoore.

Our Action News crew saw evidence markers around the perimeter of the complex.

There also appeared to be the body of a victim covered in the parking lot.

Action News has reached out to the Lemoore Police Department.