Lemoore's Surf Ranch technology set to go global

The technology creating the surf conditions seen at Lemoore's Surf Ranch is going global.

LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- People have come from around the world to see a top surfer's take on the "perfect wave" in the South Valley.

Now, the technology creating the surf conditions seen at Lemoore's Surf Ranch is going global.

The Kelly Slater Wave Company says it's licensing its man-made wave technology to Surf Abu Dhabi, a one-of-a-kind wave facility.

It's located in the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

World Champion surfer Kelly Slater led the effort to create the machine, which the company says is the longest human-made wave in the world, allowing a minute of continuous waves.

Construction on "Surf Abu Dhabi" is expected to be completed by this December.