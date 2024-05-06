How you can give back to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society this weekend

This weekend, you have a chance to round up your friends and give back to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

This weekend, you have a chance to round up your friends and give back to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

This weekend, you have a chance to round up your friends and give back to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

This weekend, you have a chance to round up your friends and give back to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- This weekend, you have a chance to round up your friends and give back to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

The mission of LLS is to help find cures for various types of cancer, as well as help support patients and their families to improve their quality of life.

Saturday night, 2024 Visionary of the Year nominee Alex Cetti will be hosting a fundraiser at D &D Ranch in Madera to support the incredible work of LLS.

We sat down with Sandy Cetti, a member of Team "Cetti Crew for a Cure," to talk about the event.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.