Visalia man sentenced to life in prison for murdering wife

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Visalia man convicted of killing his wife will spend 50 years to life in prison.

41-year-old Thomas Van Es was sentenced on Thursday in a Tulare County courtroom.

Van Es had separated from his wife Kristy in January of 2022.

Several months later, he sent her a series of text messages insisting they meet up in person to talk.

She eventually agreed to meet him and that's when she was shot and killed.

Surveillance video and DNA evidence later linked Van Es to the crime.

He was found guilty of murder earlier this year.