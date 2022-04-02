Lighthouse in downtown Fresno asks for community's help to rebuild

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An empty dirt lot at L and San Joaquin Streets was once the home of the Lighthouse Recovery Center and Program in downtown Fresno."When I drive by here, it's devastating, but I'm hopeful. I'm hopeful for the rebuild and that will be able to serve even more women at the end of this," said Vikki Luna, founder and CEO of Lighthouse Recovery Program.A fire destroyed the building in October of 2021.Former program participants were shocked and watched the destruction with heavy hearts."I'm like the fire's coming out of the window where are used to look out. It was very surreal," said Yvette Kintgen, Lighthouse alumni.After the damage, it is time to rebuild.The non-profit Legacy Building Company is heading up the project."The insurance proceeds aren't going to cover the cost of new construction. So we're working with all of our subs. All of our trade asking us to be a part of this," said Richard Wathen with Legacy Building Company.They're hoping others can help and say it will take about eight to nine months to build.Lighthouse alumni Coti Jo is looking forward to seeing other lives changed at the new site.She was homeless and dealing with addiction when she joined the program."And there I was just thinking I could go back out there. Choose life or death. I wanted life. So I went to the lighthouse. And I've been sober and clean for four years now," Jo said.A safe haven for women, now on the road to its own recovery.The Lighthouse Recovery Center could use your help. They're looking for financial donations, subcontractors and contractors. Head to the website for more information. A meeting is planned for April 20.