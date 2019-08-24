Lightning strike at Tour Championship causes fan injuries

Spectators are tended to after a lightning strike on the course left several injured during a weather delay at the Tour Championship Aug. 24, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis) (John Amis/AP)

ATLANTA -- Lightning struck a pine tree right after play at the Tour Championship was suspended, and ambulances took five people from the golf course.

The tree was located just off the 16th tee at East Lake. It struck the top and shattered bark all the way to the bottom on Saturday.

A tournament official says the five people who left in ambulances appeared alert. He did not know their conditions.

The five ambulances streamed into East Lake across the entrance of the driving range to the 16th hole.

The third round had been suspended for about 30 minutes at the time of the lightning strike. Fans had been asked to seek shelter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lightninggolfweather
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fight at east central Fresno gas station ends in deadly stabbing
Ways to protect yourself from mosquito bites
Bicyclist hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Clovis
Pair of armed robbers arrested in Visalia
Woman's emotional plea for answers to find her brother's killer
Singer Eddie Money says he has stage 4 esophageal cancer
Firefighters douse Clovis apartment fire, $100,000 in damages reported
Show More
Fresno Alorica employees receive notice saying 'operations will cease'
FUSD trustee questions program offering students access to reproductive care
Andy Hall named as new Fresno Police Chief
What a Fresno woman is going through after suffering from West Nile Virus
Joseph Ward denied request to represent himself in court
More TOP STORIES News