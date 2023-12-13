WATCH LIVE

Lindsay city manager on administrative leave amid investigation

Councilmembers want to ensure Lindsay residents that the city's operations and services are continuing uninterrupted.

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 3:18PM
LINDSAY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Lindsay city manager is on administrative leave as part of an ongoing investigation.

The city attorney says that Joseph Tanner was placed on leave after a special city council meeting last Wednesday.

Specific details regarding the investigation have not been released.

The council did say the city attorney's office plans to hire an outside investigator.

Councilmembers want to ensure Lindsay residents that the city's operations and services are continuing uninterrupted.

Right now, Armando Da Silva is the Acting City Manager.

