TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two suspected gang members will spend life in prison for robbing and killing a Lindsay man.

47-year-old Oscar Morales and 44-year-old Sabino Palacios were convicted for the murder of Albert Lopez.

In January 2020, both men traveled from Sanger to Lindsay to rob the victim.

When they got to Lopez's home, they shot and killed him after they demanded drugs.

They then fled the area but were arrested in April 2020.