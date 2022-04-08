arrest

Man arrested for assaulting Lindsay police officer

LINDSAY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in custody accused of assaulting a police officer in Lindsay.

Authorities say the officer was conducting a patrol check at around 10:30 am on Thursday when he saw 24-year-old Luis Gomez sitting in a car in a parking lot on Honolulu Street and Locke Avenue.

The officer said Gomez was found to have a loaded gun, which led to a fight with the officer.

Gomez tried to run away but was caught.

Police say he was under the influence of a controlled substance.

He was booked into the Tulare County jail on $100,000 bail.

The officer suffered minor injuries and will be OK.

