Man arrested for assaulting Lindsay police officer

LINDSAY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in custody accused of assaulting a police officer in Lindsay.Authorities say the officer was conducting a patrol check at around 10:30 am on Thursday when he saw 24-year-old Luis Gomez sitting in a car in a parking lot on Honolulu Street and Locke Avenue.The officer said Gomez was found to have a loaded gun, which led to a fight with the officer.Gomez tried to run away but was caught.Police say he was under the influence of a controlled substance.He was booked into the Tulare County jail on $100,000 bail.The officer suffered minor injuries and will be OK.