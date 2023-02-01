'She should be ashamed of herself' Newsom responds to DA Smittcamp following Selma officer killing

FULL VIDEO: Gov. Gavin Newsom responds to Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp's statement on calls for legislators to hold criminals accountable.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom has responded to a critical statement by Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp following the death of a Selma police officer in the line of duty.

On Tuesday, officer 24-year-old Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. was killed while checking on a suspicious person near a home in Selma.

Authorities say the suspect, Nathaniel Dixon, was known to law enforcement and out of prison early on probation due to AB 109.

"Governor Gavin Newsom, and every legislator in the state of California who supports this over-reaching phenomenon they try to disguise as legitimate criminal justice reform, has the blood of this officer on their hands," Smittcamp said in her statement.

Newsom fired back at Smittcamp, placing the blame on the District Attorney for her actions, saying, "I've been listening to this for years from her. She has the prosecutorial discretion. Ask her what she did in terms of prosecuting that case."

Newsom also appeared visibly frustrated with recent comments from Smittcamp, adding, "I'm sick and tired of being lectured by her on public safety. With all due respect to her statement, she should be ashamed of herself and should look in the mirror."

Dixon was booked in the Fresno County Jail and faces charges of murder, being a felon in possession of a gun and ammunition and probation violation.

Smittcamp has since not responded to Newsom's remarks.