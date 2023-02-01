Selma police officer shot and killed identified as 24-year-old Gonzalo Carrasco Jr.

Gonzalo Carrasco graduated from Reedley High School in 2016, where he played football and basketball.

A Selma police officer has died after he was shot by a suspect Tuesday afternoon.

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Selma police officer who was shot and killed on Tuesday has been identified.

Authorities identified the officer as 24-year-old Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. He was with the department for two years.

The suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Nathaniel Dixon.

Carrasco Jr. graduated from Reedley High School in 2016, where he played football and basketball.

The shooting happened around 11:45 am Tuesday in the area of Mitchell and Rose.

Officials say Carrasco Jr. was patrolling in the area when he was flagged down by a resident about a suspicious person in a yard.

As Carrasco Jr. got out of his patrol vehicle, investigators say Dixon shot him multiple times.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died.

In a statement, Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp revealed that Carrasco Jr. was an expectant father.

Smittcamp added that he was the son of farmworkers and made the decision to go through the police academy.

The motive is still under investigation, but Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni says it was possibly gang-related.

Investigators say Nixon has a criminal background, including firearm possession and robbery charges.

He was booked in the Fresno County Jail and faces charges of murder, being a felon in possession of a gun and ammunition and probation violation.

His bail is set at $1.2 million. Nixon is set to appear in court on Thursday.

This was the first line of duty death for the Selma Police Department.

A memorial fund has been set up for the family of the fallen officer.

Contributions to the fund can be sent to:

Fresno Deputy Sheriff's Association



C/O Selma POA Memorial Fund



1360 Van Ness Avenue



Fresno, Ca 93721.

