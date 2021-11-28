List of Christmas-themed events in Central CA you can visit with your loved ones

All across the Valley, organizers are getting ready to bring communities together for events, from parades to lights shows to winter wonderlands.
Gather your family and friends and visit these events this holiday season:
Wednesday, December 1
SANGER TREE LIGHTING
6:30 p.m., downtown Sanger
Besides the lighting, the event will have caroling, Christmas messages, the Light up Our Sanger Homes contest, and the arrival of Santa Claus. Refreshments will also be served.
FRESNO CHRISTMAS TREE LANE OPENS
6 p.m., Van Ness and Shields Avenue
Fresno's Christmas Tree Lane is a tradition going back 99 years. Each December, North Van Ness Boulevard in Fig Garden becomes a one-way street lined with hundreds of trees and homes all decked-out for the holidays. Visitors can drive the 2-mile stretch from Shields to Shaw all the way until Christmas Day. There will be no walking nights this year.
Thursday and Friday, December 2-3
REEDLEY'S CHRISTMAS IN THE PARK
5-8 p.m., Pioneer Park, Reedley
The Reedley Chamber of Commerce is hosting theevent, which will have train and pony rides, a tree-lighting ceremony at 6:15 p.m., photos with Santa and an electric farm equipment parade on Friday.
Thursday, December 2
MADERA CHRISTMAS LIGHT PARADE
6 - 7.30 p.m., downtown Madera
The Madera Downtown Association and Madera Evening Lions Club are hosting the 28th Annual Candlelight Christmas Parade, where lit-up vehicles will travel down Yosemite Avenue between A and E Street.
TULARE CHILDRENS CHRISTMAS PARADE
6 p.m., downtown Tulare
This year's theme is Prancer's Pajama Party. Everyone is invited to come dressed in pajamas and watch the floats on K and M streets and Tulare Avenue. You can also enter your own float!
CORCORAN CHRISTMAS PARADE
6.30 p.m., downtown Corcoran
The Corcoran Christmas Tree Lighting and Parade will include a parade, tree lighting, food, craft and information booths, as well as a visit with Santa in the gazebo.
Friday, December 3
BIG FRESNO FAIR HOLIDAY FANTASY OF LIGHTS - OPENING
5 - 9 p.m., Fresno Fairgrounds
The Fresno Fairgrounds will transform into a magical Winter Wonderland once again for the return of The Big Fresno Fair's Holiday Fantasy of Lights Show! Attendees will drive through the Fairgrounds and enjoy more than 450 holiday lights displays as they listen to Christmas music, enjoy treats from local food trucks and more. New this year, there will be two special walk nights.
CARUTHERS CHAMBER CHRISTMAS PARADE & WINTER FEST
3 - 9 p.m., Caruthers Fairgrounds
The event will have craft and food vendors as well as a Christmas parade.
THE TESORO VIEJO 4TH ANNUAL CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING
5 - 7:30 p.m., Tesoro Viejo Town Center, 4150 Town Center Blvd, Madera, CA 93636
The event will feature the lighting of a 35-feet tree by firefighters from Madera County Fire Station No. 7. Festivities following the lighting ceremony include rides on the Polar Express, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and even snow. Guests are welcome to stroll the Town Center to listen to caroling by Fresno State's quartet, all while taking in the lights and festive holiday decor of the Town Center. Admission to the Tesoro Viejo Christmas Tree Lighting event is free, and all are welcome to attend.
ATWATER CHRISTMAS PARADE
7 p.m., Winton Way and Grove Avenue, Atwater
The Atwater Chamber of Commerce is hosting this event. This year's theme is 'Holidays on Ice'.
LOS BANOS CHRISTMAS PARADE
6 p.m., downtown Los Banos
The Los Banos Chamber of Commerce says the downtown Christmas parade will go on, rain or shine. This year's theme is 'Rocking Around a Community Strong Christmas'. Judges will hand out awards for winners of 10 different categories.
ZOOLIGHTS - OPENING
5-8 p.m., Fresno Chaffee Zoo
For this annual community tradition, the entire Zoo is transformed into a magical winter wonderland, fully decorated and strung with miles of holiday lights! Enjoy live entertainment, festive treats and beverages for both adults and children, complimentary holographic glasses with each ticket purchased (while supplies last), and free photos with Santa Claus.
Saturday, December 4
Christmas Holiday Faire and A Christmas Carol live radio performance
12 - 4 pm, Fresno City College Theatre Patio
The Fresno City College Theatre Department will host a Holiday Faire featuring two live performances of the Dicken's Yuletide classic A Christmas Carol. The 40-minute play is presented as a 1940s era radio show with performances at 1 pm and 3 pm. The Holiday Faire includes food vendors offering delicious British fare, warming soup, cider and coffee. Come find unique one-of-a-kind gifts to complete your Christmas gift list. This family-friendly event will brighten your spirits offering a fun and unique way to celebrate the holidays in a safe outdoor environment. Free admission and parking.
MERCED CHRISTMAS STREET LANE
5 - 8.30 p.m., Main Street, downtown Merced
This is the second year that the City of Merced is hosting a 'Reverse Christmas Parade', where the floats, vehicles and performers line up and visitors drive through.
PORTERVILLE'S CHILDREN CHRISTMAS PARADE
10 a.m., Morton to Walnut Avenue, Porterville
This year's theme is Miracle on Main Street. Spectators are encouraged to maintain social distancing. The event will also be livestreamed.
SANTA LUCIA CELEBRATION
All day, downtown Kingsburg
The celebration will feature arts and crafts and food vendors, a gingerbread house contest, a cancer volunteers chicken dinner, and a festival of lights parade. Santa Claus will also arrive, and you can take photos with him in his hut.
CHOWCHILLA CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY
5:30 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park, Chowchilla
This event is being hosted by the Chowchilla Lions Club and will feature music, the lighting of the Christmas tree, and Santa Claus!
CHILDREN'S ELECTRIC CHRISTMAS PARADE
6:30 p.m., Old Town Clovis
The parade features thousands of local children, adults, animals, and floats, all blanketed in a blizzard of lights.
CHRISTMAS ON MERCED STREET
4-6 p.m., downtown Fowler
The event will have free train rides, shopping, tree lighting, pictures with Santa. Special guest CSU president Saul Jimenez-Sandoval will have the honor of lighting the Christmas tree this year. Residents are invited to help decorate the tree with a custom ornament.
LEMOORE CHRISTMAS PARADE
6 p.m., D Street, downtown Lemoore
The Greater Kings County Chamber of Commerce and Lemoore Parks and Recreation will line D Street with floats, cars, trucks, and RVs, starting at Follett Street near Lemoore Cinemas.
SANGER TOYLAND PARADE
11 a.m. - 5 p.m., downtown Sanger
The 73rd Annual Nation's Christmas Tree City Toyland Parade will feature food vendors, arts and crafts, kids' activites and more.
Friday, December 10
VALLEY ANIMAL CENTER CHRISTMAS IN THE PARK
5 - 9 p.m., Dr. James W. Thornton Dog Park, 3934 N Hayston Ave, Fresno
This 3-day event will feature vendors, a Christmas tree walkway, a bake sale, and open house tours. It aims to raise funds for Valley Animal Center.
Saturday, December 11
JINGLE BELL RUN
9 a.m., Christmas Tree Lane, Van Ness Blvd., Fresno
At the 10th annual Jingle Bell Run for Toys for Tots, all registered participants will get Christmas-themed sweatshirts and jingle bells. The hope is to get each runner and walker to bring a new unwrapped toy and for doing so they will be awarded a Santa hat. Runners can choose between a 5K run, a 2-mile walk or a virtual Jingle Bell Run.
DOWNTOWN FRESNO CHRISTMAS PARADE
1 p.m., Fulton Street, downtown Fresno
Enjoy the costumes, marching bands, and floats, at the 92nd Annual Christmas Parade. After the parade concludes, all attendees will be welcomed to Mariposa Plaza for a Ceremonial Tree Lighting. The tree lighting will include food and craft vendors.
KERMAN'S CHRISTMAS LIGHT PARADE
6 p.m., Madera Avenue, Kerman
This year's theme is 'Christmas at the Movies'. Come to the parade and welcome Santa Claus to Kerman and enjoy a fun evening of sparkling lights, choral singing, and much more.
Wednesday, December 15
MERCED SANTA'S WORKSHOP
4:45 - 7:30 p.m., Applegate Park Zoo, Merced
Saturday, December 18
MOUNTAIN ARTISANS CHRISTMAS FAIRE
10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Fresno Flats Historic Village and Park, Oakhurst
This year's Mountain Artisans Christmas Faire at Fresno Flats will have a visit from Santa and his elves, readings of Classic Christmas Tales in their historic buildings, lunch served by Matsumoto Samurai Kitchen, and crafts for the kids.
Saturday-Sunday, December 18-19
WINTER WONDERLAND AT STORYLAND
9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Storyland
Kids can play in real snow, take photos with Santa and Curious George, and indulge in crafts, activities, and more at this event organized by Valley PBS, with support from First 5 California.
Wednesday, December 22
LIVING NATIVITY
Marks and Mt. Whitney, Riverdale
Riverdale Assembly of God will continue more than two-decade-old Christmas tradition of creating a Living Nativity. Visitors can drive through five acres of live animals and characters from the nativity story, from the streets of Bethlehem to the shepherds in the fields to the stable where you will find Mary and Joseph and the baby Jesus.
